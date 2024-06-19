Wizkid has gotten his fans excited after he made some positive comments about himself on Instagram

The Afrobeats singer also posted some lovely pictures of himself rocking some designer wear to buttress his claim

Some of his fans said that the singer is the best-dressed celeb in the industry and added the other qualities that made them endeared to him

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has affirmed that his swag is the topmost in the music industry and on Earth.

Wizkid looks adorable in his lovely attire. Image credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Essence crooner rocked a brown jacket over a white shirt and combined it with a black pair of shorts. His white sneakers and socks complemented his outfit.

He slayed in dark sunglasses which gave him a dapper look and posted the pictures on his Instagram stories.

Some of his fans were impressed with his look and admitted that the music star has an admirable dress sense.

Recall that the Grammy-award winning singer is set to release his next studio album titled Morayo. It was named after his late mother whom he described as the love of his life.

See Wizkid's post below:

Fans react to Wizkid's post

Many fans of the singer have reacted to his post. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@otmtv1:

"He’s saying the truth button."

@emeka_:

"Wizkid is exactly who he thinks he is. Jesus is king you all."

@_makuochi._:

"That one no concern this user 30bg (Davido) button."

@iam_bmodel:

"He is the best dressed in Nigeria music industry."

@ade__ronkee:

"He is who he thinks he is."

@domingo_loso:

"Fair enough. Dude's drip, composure, and swag is impeccable."

@oluwadoyinsolami:

"He’s sure telling the truth."

@cute_rikkie:

"For giving unlimited peace of mind to your fans, God bless you for that."

@ms_leemart:

"No one lie detected."

Wizkid speaks on Afrobeats singer tag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had said that he did not want to be described as an Afrobeats singer as he is set to release his next album.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the singer said anyone who wants to listen to Afrobeats shouldn't listen to his album.

Wizkid caught some of his fans by surprise, and some people noted that he may be going through some issues.

Source: Legit.ng