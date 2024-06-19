Some netizens have dug up pictures of singer Wizkid rocking the same belt on different stylish outfits

He wore a black shirt over a jeans trouser in his first look and had a green shirt over another shade of jeans trousers

His silver necklace was evident in his attire and he combined it with other accessories which got him several reactions online

Global music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, made the news after some netizens discovered he wore the same black belt on two occasions.

Wizkid shares some moments of himself slaying in some expensive attire. Image credit: @The30BG_General

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats singer looked calm in his black top and jeans trousers which he blended with his silver neck chain.

He also wore a green and red shirt over blue jeans trousers and held a cup while pressing his phone.

The artiste who recently hyped his style didn't care about naysayers as he rocked his fashion item.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some fans of his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, noted that the belt didn't look expensive and he didn't have to repeat it in public.

Other people stated that Davido will not repeat any fashion item in public and that is why they support him.

See the pictures of the outfits and the belt below:

Peeps react to Wizkid's repeated belt

Some netizens have shared their take on the singer's repeated belt. See some of the reactions below:

@Vampire2200:

"So wearing same belt twice is now a problem?"

@The30BG_General

"Shut up. Why "Big Wiz" go dey repeat belt wey no pass N10K?"

@Khalifa54194300:

"That belt go change your family problems forever."

@The30BG_General:

"Including your family."

@divine_divine8:

"If you no mumu you no go fit join 30BG.Na true talk."

@The30BG_General:

"Na only one belt Wizkid get."

@Dami_Larey_:

"You wan dey compare this one to OBO. You no even rate our idolo. Beg me make I no unfollow you! Davido till I die yasin."

@Funboy5p:

"You dull."

@The30BG_General:

"I no dull reach your päpa."

Wizkid’s outfit creates a stir

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid was in the news again as his outfit while out clubbing on Saturday night, December 30, 2023, sparked reactions.

The singer, who was seen hanging out with his female colleague Tiwa Savage, got people talking with how he was dressed.

Another major talking point from some of the clips making headlines was how Tiwa Savage ran after Wizzy during a conversation.

Source: Legit.ng