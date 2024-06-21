Rapper Tobe Nwigwe showed his love for his mother as he took her to the Paris Fashion Show where Louis Vuitton displayed its latest collection

The Grammy-nominated artiste rocked a yellow jacket as he ushered his mum who wore a 'gele' to the glamorous event

He was excited as his mum captured the hearts of many especially photographers who could not stop taking her pictures

Grammy-nominated rapper, Tobe Nwigwe, and his mother were a cynosure of eyes as they stormed the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer Collection 2025 in trendy outfits.

Tobe Nwigwe and his mum look classy at the Louis Vuitton event in Paris. Image credit: @tobenwigwe

The event was held at the Paris Fashion Week on June 18 and had several notable names including Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, Tems, and Wizkid in attendance.

Tobe wore a yellow jacket over brown trousers and a black cap. His mother wore a plain gown and blended it with a red 'gele'. She wore dark glasses and had grills on her teeth which were on display when she smiled.

The father of four looked joyful as he introduced his mother to those around him. Photographers were not left out from the buzz of the moment as took pictures of Tobe's mum.

His fans were excited that he honoured his mother by taking her to the event. They also showered praises on him.

Fans hail Tobe and his mum

Some fans of the singer have reacted to the video of Tobe taking his mum to the Louis Vuitton event. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@ms.imanilia:

"The one thing Tobe is going do is bring his family and honour the women in his life."

@iamtammyfranklin:

"The way you love your mum is beautiful."

@happy_singlemompodcast:

"I'm smiling like she's my mama."

@uzoaduba:

"It is all perfect. Biko, tell Aunty she is a conqueror!"

@kevonstage:

"Mums in the gold grill."

@mywidelens:

"Mama is looking like royalty!"

@ngolela:

"That first shot should be your next album cover!! Yes, auntie."

@eleven8:

"Pusha T is so respectful. I love how he addresses your mom like the boss elder she is."

Adekunle Gold’s song closes Louis Vuitton’s show

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian music industry was recognised at Louis Vuitton’s ‘Men’s Spring-Summer Show’ during Fashion Week.

Aside from the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, and Rema representing the industry, Adekunle Gold's hit Falling Up was used as the closing song at the fashion show.

A clip showed the singer's display as well as Rema and Tems' reaction the moment Adekunle Gold's song came up.

