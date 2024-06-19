A Nigerian lady expressed delight as she showcased her affluent friend who gifted her $200 for Sallah

Although the woman’s face remained hidden, she proudly displayed the money received from her wealthy friend, placing it before the camera

In her praise, she highlighted the friend’s beauty and wealth, emphasizing that this friend was her sole companion in Abuja

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a Nigerian lady recently celebrated her generous friend's kindness during the Sallah festivities.

Although the lady's identity remained concealed in the video she shared on social media, her excitement was palpable.

Lady gets dollars from friend. Photo credit: @blessinglmimza

Source: TikTok

Displaying the crisp $200 bill gifted by her affluent friend, she positioned it carefully before the camera.

With admiration in her voice, she praised her friend's beauty and wealth, emphasizing that this remarkable individual was her sole companion in Abuja.

The video, as shared by @blessinglmimza, sparked curiosity and conversation among social media users, who eagerly chimed in with their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sossy449:

“Ahhh can your friend be my friend?”

Phina:

“There is love in sharing.”

Emerentiana joy:

“Does your friend need another friend.”

Ka3na Ella:

“Abeg borrow me ur friend for some months.”

ChristyChristy443:

“God bless her I’m coming for my own today drop location.”

Goodnesssamuel545:

“Abeg connect me this kind of friend, God bless her.”

Jemmy:

“Don’t make her regret her kind heartened towards u. be nice, no back stabin. pray to b wat God wants u to be not anyone.”

Phmuctharaminou:

“Can I marry your friend or date abeg.”

Jamscy:

“Any one who need her contact I will share it for her Jst 5ok.”

MeeMeesCouture:

“How tinubu wan take believe say country hard. so una get dollars for this abuja.”

Source: Legit.ng