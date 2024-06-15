The real daughter of late actor, John Okafor has shared some family pictures from the special service of song

In the picture, all the family members were wearing white clothes as they posed for the camera, the late actor's wife was looking lean

Jasmine, the adopted daughter of the deceased, who was running around while he was bedridden was absent in the photo

A special service of song for late comic actor, John Okofor has taken place as his real daughter, Chelsea Okofar made the announcement online.

The young girl, who trended online a few weeks ago after mourning her father, shared some family pictures taken from the ceremony.

Daughter shares pictures from Mr Ibu's service of song. Photo credit @realchelseaibu/@ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

According to her, family and friends gathered to attend the special service of song of the late actor on Friday, June 14, 2024. However, she didn't disclose the location of the event.

In the pictures, the widow of the deceased, who was looking slimmer than her usual frame, stood at the back. While her children were standing at her front. Some other family members were also seen in the photo.

Chelsea begs fan to attend other events

In the caption of her post, she appealed to her fans to attend the remaining events.

The candlelight would take place on Monday, June 17th while the final burial would hold from Tuesday, June 25th through 27th.

Jasmine didn't take picture with family members

Jasmine, the adopted daughter of the late actor, was missing in the picture. She also didn't make any special post about the service of song as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the late veteran died on March 2, 2024 after several health complications.

See the pictures here:

