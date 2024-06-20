BBNaija star and singer Whitemoney recently lamented that Nigerians don't value him and his music

The reality star, in a viral video, shared how Nigerians treated his seniors Burna Boy and Davido the same way until they were valued by outside

Whitemoney also bragged about his musical prowess, stating that he is a king in his 'Kumkum' genre

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner and singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, known as 'Whitemoney,' has opened up about the struggles he has faced in his musical career.

Whitemoney, who recently caused a buzz after claiming to have 150 staff members, in another video from his interview on The Echo Room podcast stated that Nigerians do not value his style of music.

The reality star stated that Nigerians don't value his style of music, the same way they did Burna Boy and Davido before fame.

According to Whitemoney, Nigerians have the mentality of looking down on talent until the artiste gains international recognition.

The singer also spoke about his music genre, Kumkum, stating that he is the king of his genre.

“That’s what they did to Burna, David; they don’t believe in their star but when outsiders appreciate you, they will pay times two. Just they pray make I no blow because if I blow; I’m a star in my lane. Nobody rivals my talent; you’re good in your way, I am the king; that’s why I have my own genre,” he said

Watch the video below:

People react to Whitemoney's statement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many continue to berate the reality star. See them below:

FemiOguntayo2:

"KumKum Kii u there!!!Even him self laugh at the Genre Name This guy is in the wrong industry. He should be doing comedy skits."

ajibawealth_i:

"One day they'll tell this guy the truth Man just keep living in the dream."

bbenjamill:

"Should’ve stay in the kitchen."

ibukun_tayo:

"Well I love whitemoney’s confidence He believes in himself even if nobody does. Go king."

Timaya's reaction as Whitemoney performs trends

Legit.ng previously reported a video of Whitemoney and Timaya in a studio.

In the clip, the former housemate was excited about working with Timaya as he mimed the lovely sound that the sound engineer was playing for them.

While Whitemoney was seen making unusual sounds, Timaya appeared to be uninterested.

