Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen’s recent outburst at Super Eagles coach George Finidi has continued to cause an online stir

In a new development, a Nigerian sports journalist, Babatunde Otitoju, slammed the striker for his words against the coach

Osimhen’s action was likened to that of controversial singer, Portable, and netizens had things to say about the comparison

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s rant against recently resigned national team coach George Finidi has continued to spark an online debate.

Recall that after Finidi pointed fingers at Osimhen over Nigeria’s underwhelming performance during the World Cup qualifiers, the Napoli striker took to social media to blast the coach and called him a series of colourful names.

Fans react as man likens Victor Osimhen's behaviour to Portable's own. Photos: @victorosimhen9, @portablebaeby, @officialfinidi

Source: Instagram

Journalist Babatunde Otitoju likens Osimhen to Portable

Following Osimhen’s outburst, Nigerian sports journalist Babatunde Otitoju noted that the Napoli star overreacted.

According to the pressman, he did not like the way Osimhen spoke to his coach, and his actions made little or no difference to the way controversial singer Portable would have behaved.

Otitoju noted that he never expected such derogatory words to come out from Osimhen’s mouth but he understands that people can react badly when others lie against them.

In his words:

“I didn’t like the way Osimhen spoke. He spoke as if there’s no difference between him and Portable. He was using all kinds of gutter languages. I expected him to be far more responsible than to open his mouth in that manner but at the same time when somebody lies against you, you can really get angry. Osimhen overreacted but I think Finidi had to go.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as man likens Osimhen to Portable

Some Nigerians took to social media to react to the video of Osimhen being compared to Portable over his Finidi outburst. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep asked if Osimhen would have acted that way if Mourinho was his coach:

The Emperor said it was better the way Osimhen defended himself:

Akande said people forget Osimhen is also human:

This tweep said Nigerians feel above the law once they are rich:

Nifemi marvelled about Portable being used to measure irresponsible behaviour:

Collins had this to say:

Odumodu Blvck defends Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that rapper Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu professionally known as Odumodu Blvck supported Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, after Super Eagles' coach, Finidi George lashed out at him.

Taking to X to air his view, the 'Picanto' crooner shared the reason Osimhen should be part of any team.

According to him, the Super Eagles striker can fight for both Odegaard and Martinelli anytime they are crying.

Source: Legit.ng