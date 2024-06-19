The 2024 Ojude Oba festival has continued to make headlines over Farooq Oreagba, who won the hearts of many with his steeze

In a new development, a photo of his ‘son’ also emerged on social media, leaving netizens with a choice to make

Some Nigerians resorted to debating over who was finer between father and son in various comment sections

One of the most popular festivals in Yoruba land, Ojude Oba, has continued to draw the attention of Nigerians over the presence of Farooq Oreagba, a man who stole the show with his steeze and composure.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on interesting details about Oreagba, who drew the curiosity of many with his style and charisma at the event.

Fans debate over who is finer between Farooq Oreagba and his son at Ojude Oba 2024 festival. Photos: @shawnifee

Source: Twitter

In a new development, another young man who has been publicized on social media as Oreagba’s son has also drawn the attention of netizens.

One of the numerous photographers present at the festival, Fowosire Damilola, shared a photo of the Oreagbas and noted that steeze runs in their family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The photographer wrote:

“Father and so. The Steeze runs in the family . Farooq Oreagba and son for Ojude Oba 2024. Ijebu people get Steeze sha. OJUDE OBA 2024.”

See the photos of Farooq Oreagba and his ‘son’ below:

Netizens react to Farooq Oreagba and his son’s photos

After stunning photos of Farooq Oreagba and his alleged son at the Ojude Oba ceremony went viral, netizens were quick to share their hot takes. Some maintained that the father had more steeze, while others noted that the young man was his nephew and not his son.

Read some of their comments below:

Depegan had this to say:

Adumadazzle said he wasn’t Farooq’s son:

This tweep called them a beautiful family:

Eddy James said Farooq had more steeze:

Ebunoluwa said the young man was Farooq’s nephew:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

maggiwalter042:

“The father still fine pass the son.”

kingfadekemi:

“Me I like both of them oo.”

iyanuoluwapo_youngmiss:

“The father steeze con pass the son own .”

king_ybmm:

“Omoo the father fresh pass the son aje .”

Glorita_fredrick:

“Steeze overflow.”

favour_1_:

“Omo, give me some zaddy.. the papa get steeze and fine pass the son oo.”

Prices of expensive sunshades at Ojude Oba festival trends

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that pictures from the Ojude Oba event that circulated the internet showed an array of colourful Aso-Oke's and headgear worn by both men and women, young and old.

That's not all; Nigerians could not help but be smitten by the sunglasses rocked by some attendees. An X user, Akin Olaoye @akintollgate, made a thread about the prices of sun shades worn at the event, and they were not cheap at all.

The designers were from Dolce & Gabbana to Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ray-ban and many more. Prices ranged from as low as $350 to as high as $2,300.

Source: Legit.ng