2024 Ijebu's festival Ojude Oba has continued to gain attention on social media as colourful pictures and videos from the event emerged online

Nigerians are already using some of the viral pictures from the 2024 Ojude Oba festival as memes on social media

One of the viral pictures was of a woman who some netizens claimed would be the type of mother who would say no to a low-key wedding

Ojude Oba celebration, one of Nigeria's famous festivals in the South Western part of the country, has continued to receive applause from Nigerians and non-Nigerians,

This year's festival, on Tuesday, June 18, saw Ijebu indigenes and popular families from the town display in grand style before the Awujale.

Nigerians create memes from Ojude Oba festival. Credit: X/poojamedia

Source: Twitter

Clips from the 2024 Ojude Oba Day portrayed the Yoruba culture, fashion, and Owanbe vibes in a manner that has left people gushing on social media.

However, some of the pictures from the event have gone viral with some netizens already using them as memes on X, formerly Twitter.

Legit.ng captured some of the viral memes, see them below:

Sharing a picture of a woman adorned in expensive wares, a netizen said:

Adedamolarr:

How you wan take tell this kain mother in-law say nah low-key wedding you wan do?

Sharing another viral picture from Ojude Oba, a lady identified as Winnifunds wrote:

"There is a way an elderly man will pose, you will just know his children and grand children are doing well in the United States."

Reacting to the viral pictures of the man who had the loudest steeze at Ojude Oba festival, TomiwaTegbe wrote:

"Looks like a very ruthless movie villain, the type that baths in a steamy kingsize bathtub with 62 baddies and has a yakuza sword he keeps behind that expensive painting on his office wall that he uses to slice the left ear and index fingers of his traitors."

See other comments below:

digitaltola.initiative:

"Pride go wan finish Ijebu people their people come correct."

bt_apparel:

"Ijebu and steeze 5&6 na we dey run am."

looks_by_niola:

"And their glasses ate as well."

Prices of glasses at Ojude Oba emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians could not help but be smitten by the sunglasses rocked by some attendees.

An X user, Akin Olaoye @akintollgate, made a thread about the prices of sun shades worn at the event, and they were not cheap at all.

Prices ranged from as low as $350 to as high as $2,300.

