The Ojude Oba festival is by far one of the most anticipated festivals of the season, performed by the indigenes of Ijebu Ode

It is one where both the young and old look forward to showcasing their elegance, and it is usually held on the third day after Ileya

This year's was held on Tuesday, June 18, and the internet could not keep calm after prices of premium sunglasses surfaced in cyberspace

Regarding fashion, class, pizzazz, and elegance, Nigerians are not lacking, especially those from the western part of the country, Ijebu Ode precisely.

The 2024 Ojude Oba festival was held on Tuesday, June 18, at the Oba's frontage, as implied by its name in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

Ojude Oba: Some sunglasses prices surface on the internet. Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Pictures from the event that circulated the internet showed an array of colourful Aso-Oke's and headgear worn by both men and women, young and old.

These outfits were tastefully designed, and you could tell they were rocked with utmost sophistication.

That's not all; Nigerians could not help but be smitten by the assembling of sunglasses rocked by some attendees. An X user, identified as @akintollgate, made a thread about the prices of sun shades worn at the event, and they are not cheap at all.

Guess the prices of Ojude Oba '24 sunglasses

@akintollgate did the mind of curious Nigerians a favour after submitting the assignment to find the prices of some premium sunglasses. The designers were from Dolce & Gabbana to Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Ray-ban and many more.

Prices ranged from as low as $350 to as high as $2,300.

Check out the full prices here:

How Nigerians reacted to prices of sunglasses

After these prices had surfaced online, Nigerians were shocked that people still spend such amounts on fashion. However, some have opined that they might not be the original versions of designers.

See some reactions below:

@vallyfizzy:

"The question is… Are they original?"

@olufunmibecca:

"How are you sure it’s the original sunglasses?"

@northern_hibiscuss:

"Shey them know see copy dey."

@oluwanonnie:

"U all shouting fake up and down should chill abeg!if u have attended the festival before u will understand that 70% of the people attending are Nigerians based abroad and doing well for themselves,20% are parents who have done well for themselves and they have rich children and grand children sponsoring their expensive lifestyle!"

@king_kunle.old:

"No let them deceive you thier children never pay school fees Oooh."

@dbankies:

"I have all this I bought it on SHEIN."

@rayartworld:

"Pls leave steeze for we Yorubas...we are who we say we are."

Beautiful array of colours & Aso-oke styles goes viral

Over the last few hours, the Nigerian social media space has been saturated with stunning images from the ongoing Ojude Oba day in Ijebu Ode.

Clips of beautiful colours and stunning Aso-Oke styles have gripped the headlines across the Nigerian social media space.

Photos of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniels, and many illustrious sons of Ijebu stepping out for the Ojude Oba celebrations have gone viral.

