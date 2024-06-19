A Nigerian family went home with N500,000 after winning the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state

The Balogun Kuku family won the cash price for colourfulness of attires, composure, horse displays and unmatched energy

A member of the family shared a photo of the cheque presented to the family after the hotly contested displays

A family in Ogun state walked away with N500,000 in cash price after winning a contest at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival.

Nigerians online are admiring the popular cultural fiesta which witnessed some unparalleled displays of the Yoruba cultural heritage.

The family went home with N500k. Photo credit: X/Abdulrasheed Kuku.

Source: Twitter

Information shared on X indicates that the Balogun Kuku family won the prize for their cultural displays.

Abdulrasheed Kuku, who is a member of the winning family narrated the story on X and received congratulatory comments.

He said:

"My family, Balogun Kuku dynasty. The most famous family in ijebu land have won the ojude oba festival for 2024 again. Ijebu Ode knew we're no match for other families."

When asked what criteria were used to judge the contest, Abdulrasheed said one of them is composure, what is today referred to as 'steeze' by social media users.

He said the criteria are:

"Horse displays, attire colourfulness, the energy exuded and composure. It's never about the money or the trophy. It's about the preservation of our culture. The money given is not a quarter of what was spent."

See the post below:

Reactions to Ojude Oba festival

@tosinolaseinde said:

"A huge congratulations to your family. What’s the criteria for winning?"

@Letter_to_Jack said:

"Congratulations! Nice one. Your family needs to intensify publicity towards next edition. I hear you win the tournament almost every year."

@maxywebby123 said:

"It's definitely the most cheered family from the crowd, too. Y’all family rock."

Horse dances during Ojude Oba festival

Meanwhile, a horse displayed impressive dancing skills during the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, and people gathered to watch.

The smart horse knew exactly what was expected from it when the cultural drumbeats started sounding in the air.

It danced stylishly, stamping its hooves on the ground and making people happy with its rare entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng