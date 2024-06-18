Willow Smith, Will Smith's daughter, met with Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti at the Hollywood Bowl, and she was blown away

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng showed Willow Smith elated the moment she came in contact with Seun Kuti abroad

The young model bowed gently to greet Seun, and many were surprised by the saxophonist's reaction to the utmost respect

There has been a massive buzz online after a viral video recently showed the touching moment when Willow Smith, daughter of American actor Will Smith, met with Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, son of legendary singer Fela Kuti.

The footage captured when Willow Smith came face to face with Seun Kuti at the recent Hollywood Bowl and was star struck.

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith and Seun Kuti linked up at Hollywood Bowl.

As she met the son of a renowned saxophonist, Willow, who was clearly captivated by his aura, bowed her head to shake him.

The pop star further queried if he had performed and was displeased that she missed his stage performance.

She also noted her admiration for Seun by saying he was "amazing".

Watch the video below:

Reactions trial moments of Willow Smith and Seun Kuti

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ButterBibi:

"We don’t appreciate our own enough in Nigeria. See as Will smith daughter dey greet Seun Kuti."

realabidams:

"Reciprocated Respect Nice One."

topmodelaghoghooddiri:

"Beautiful girl Willow Smith."

dharmee_dee101:

"What’s that interaction? it should just be a greeting sha.. he no know say he senior that girl no be small?"

scoobynero:

"Nigerians go soon come yarn Opata now , and na GOD go MEZEBU the mouth of whoever yarn opata ! All I see in this post is greatness."

@YemisiKolaa:

"Really nice to see."

@Elixirmoon1:

"The same person that condemned Europeans, speaking accent."

