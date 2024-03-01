Renowned Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti stirred up heated controversy around American hip-hop star Kanye

The celebrated saxophonist warned every African to be careful of the Grammy Award-winning rapper

Buttressing his point, he shared an old video of the US star claiming not to be a black man but an Indian

In a recent social media outburst, Nigerian Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti took a hot swipe at American rapper Kanye West.

The youngest son of Afrobeat godfather Fela Kuti argued that the US singer was a dangerous person for all Africans.

Seun Kuti fires shot at US star Kanye West. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @ye

Source: Instagram

The lack of evidence from the Nigerian rapper has left his fans wondering where he got his information.

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti has been vocal about his dislike for Kanye West. In 2018, he disagreed with Kanye's remarks regarding his father, the renowned Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

Kanye West stated that he was the best artist on earth because the spirits of Fela, Nelson Mandela, and Tupac existed within him.

In a strongly disagreeing response, Seun made it plain that he did not think Kanye West connected with Fela's spirit.

In a recent update, Seun Kuti went so far as to say that Kanye West is a danger to all Africans.

The saxophonist futher shared a clip of Kanye telling a group of African Americans that they were not black but originated from India.

Tackling the Jesus Walks singer, he wrote:

"There is nothing worse than a smart, dumb niggga. All the rich blacks hate Africans, not just this buffoon. Just go and do and run a DNA test, and let's see how Punja you are."

See his posts below:

