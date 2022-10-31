Willow Smith is one of the most dedicated entertainers, as evidenced by the numerous awards she has received

Despite the fact that the 22-year-old began her career at a young age, she has not lost her passion for the things she enjoys to this day

Legit.ng looks back at the times Willow Smith made headlines for receiving notable nominations and awards from well-known award ceremonies

Willow Smith has proven many times that she can build her legacy without much help from her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Image: Jason Mendez

Willow Smith is a true showbiz mastermind. She has been working since she was a child and received her first awards before her teenage years.

The Wait A minute! singer has maintained her momentum throughout. In fact, she continues to grow and achieve all of her goals in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng looks back at all of the great achievements the 22-year-old has received in her booming career.

1. Willow Smith's achievements as an actress

Willow Smith has received numerous accolades for her acting abilities over the years. Willow received the Young Artist Awards' Best Performance in a Feature Film (Young Ensemble Cast) award at the age of nine (2009) for her role in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl. The previous year, she was nominated in the same category for her role in I Am Legend, but she lost.

Willow is so versatile in the acting department that she also works as a voice actor. Her ability to tell a story earned her an Annie Award nomination in the category of Voice Acting in a Television Production in 2010 for her role in Merry Madagascar.

2. Willow Smith's achievements as a musician

Whip My Hair remains Willow Smith's most popular song to this day. It established her as a musician in the music industry. In 2011, the song was even nominated for an O Music Award in the category of Most Viral Video. The well-known song further got nominated for several BET Awards.

Willow Smith has worked extremely hard as a musician, earning numerous awards and emerging as a strong contender in the music industry. Her music career has seen her nominated for the most prestigious music award ceremonies, including the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2021.

The singer of the Emo Girl hit continued to gain momentum in 2022 when she was nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She also returned as a nominee for the MTV Video Music Awards in the category of Best Alternative video for her smash hit song Grow.

3. Willow Smith's accolades as a fashion icon

Willow is a jack of all trades. The singer also has a passion for fashion. Willow's sense of style has helped her win awards such as New Fashion Icons at the 2016 Fashion Awards.

4. Willow Smith as a talk show host

Willow's talk show, Red Table Talk, which she co-hosts with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandma Adrienne Banfield Norris, has been recognised by the Daytime Emmy Awards several times. Red Table Talk was nominated twice for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, once in 2020 and again in 2021. According to People Magazine, in 2021, they bagged the award.

