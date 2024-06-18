Nigerian superstar artist Wizkid made it to the news once again following the character he exhibited at his recent outing

The Made in Lagos hitmaker was said to be in the gorgeous, bustling city of Paris as he stopped by a boutique

However, what caught the attention of many was the manner he used in walking out of the luxury store as they dished out their observations

Nigerian superstar singer Ayodeju Balogun, aka Wizkid, spurred a frenzy online after a video from his recent outing went viral.

Wizkid was seen on the bustling streets of a foreign location, reportedly said to be Paris, as the location was attached to the viral clip.

Wizkid spotted in Paris. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

The musician donning a sleeveless sweatshirt on a baggy trouser and a face cap tilted backwards, hurriedly walked out of a high-end fashion boutique.

The fast steps Wiz dished out, left his fans and netizens wondering what transpired in the shop and where he was rushing to.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid spurs reactions while in Paris

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

choice_momm:

"Abi he rushed out because no size 7."

cracyhere:

"Why em rush come out e be like their cloth too cost."

mazijudepondis8:

"Chai nobody even recognized him. Eiyaaaa."

kaynicebaby_:

"Swag no fit finish for him body!"

aderoyal_jr:

"See as Wizkid dey waka alone no be to dey carry fake friends and family waka."

fargo.4x:

"Make davido come see how to walk normal no be to Dey carry head up waka."

kennygold_fng:

"Chai nobody no even know the werey for France na Nigerians dey reduce their steez."

jnr_walker1:

"This one na Popsy not 419 sorry i mean 001."

Wizkid’s first son stands out in Paris

The Nigerian singer's first son, Tife Balogun, turned heads online following his recent outing with his agemates.

The young kiddo, who was in Paris a few weeks back for a school excursion, posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

Source: Legit.ng