Alexer Peres, estranged wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, has made it to the frontlines of blogs once again

Recall that the former 5-Star signee earlier called out Destiny Etiko with allegations over his crashed marriage

Recently, the endowed actress welcomed the musician's ex-wife to feature in her movie scene, which went viral online

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, seemed to have impressed many as she appeared in a romantic scene from a movie shoot.

In May, Harrysong accused Destiny Etiko of conspiring with his estranged wife to scatter his home. A few weeks after the saga, Alexer was spotted featuring in the actress' forthcoming film.

Harrysong's ex-wife Alexer trends over movie role. Credit: @iamharrysong, @alexer_peres

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, June 4, Destiny revealed plans to release a new movie, which stars Harrysong's ex-wife as one of the cast.

A scene from the film that went viral showed Alexer in a passionate moment with a man.

In the clip, they were shown eating roasted corn together and conversing in a seemingly lovely manner.

Harrysong's ex-wife stirs reactions online

While many applauded Alexer for moving on with her life, others made critical observations about the movie scene.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

teeto__olayeni:

"I love this. 2 can play the game."

giftteezah:

"Marrying a celebrity is stressful ASF , everyone would just be in your business ,like you can't even do anything without seeing yourself online , bla bla bla , unnecessary."

gochy_glam:

"Make she no act because of wetin stranger go talk ,wdf is a stranger ? may stranger d!e 10 times Stranger Dey feed am ?"

prettee_dimples:

"The guy sef come resemble Harrysong."

i_am_oyinsexy:

"Babe don enter street sharply no time…. Oya watch harry set his ring-light."

godson_allsom:

"That one nah her matter , my own nah the corn just Dey hungry me."

amyxious_bubz:

"Move on baby girl , u can give yourself the happiness u deserves."

superboyvibes:

"Abeg make una check HARRY BP."

princess_daisy06:

"Omo this one off me why do I feel like women are now the king of pay back."

bubu_jones77:

"Ashawo just Dey every body eye for naija …make government ban marriage."

Harrysong's advice to women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Harrysong shared his thoughts on independent women and marriage.

He expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, advising them to remain in their parent's house and marry from there rather than live alone.

The singer's advice, however, stirred mixed reactions from online users.

