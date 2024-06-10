Fiona Michelle, the new girlfriend of DJ Cuppy's ex, Ryan Taylor, recently stunned many on social media with a revelation

The social media influencer has been tagged as the reason Ryan Taylor and Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy broke up

Fiona Michelle recently shared some photos on her page as she finally debuted her pregnancy pictures on IG

Nearly a year after Ryan Taylor's relationship with Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy crashed, the boxer's new babe has taken to social media to debut her new look.

Ryan Taylor allegedly rekindled his love affair with Fiona Michelle weeks after he dumped the Nigerian singer Cuppy Otedola.

DJ Cuppy's ex Ryan Taylor and his lover Fiona Michelle are expecting a child together. Photo credit: @ryan_taylor/@fionamichelle_/@cuppymusic

Some new photos shared online by Ryan Taylor's new babe have sparked massive reactions. Fiona recently took to IG to flaunt her growing baby bump.

The social media influencer, who has allegedly moved in with Ryan Taylor, and they now live together in Dubai, shared a cute caption about her pregnancy that got people talking.

"You took my heart" - Fiona's caption trends

Fiona Michelle's caption as she debuted her pregnancy has sparked massive reactions online.

Netizens reacted to the post by questioning her choice of lover and who she was referring to with her caption. Read an excerpt of Fiona Michelle's comment:

"You took my heart, and gave it a home."

See the trending pics of Fiona Michelle as she reveals her pregnancy bump:

Reactions trail Fiona Michelle's pregnancy pic

Here are some of the comments that trailed Fiona Michelle's pregnancy shoot:

@call_me_harbi:

"We’ve been misled."

@mafvnda_:

"WE HAVE BEEN MISLED."

@kakem_beulah:

"Oh my Gawd! Congratulations Fiona ❤️We didn’t see this coming, our hard girl."

@iamuniquehope:

"Omggggggg ! I was wondering where is my girl. Sis I’m so glad you’re safe. I love you."

@you.found.brownshugarr:

"Cuppy dodged a bullet."

@gorgeous.orente:

"Toor. Whatever the case may be. All I know is God loves Cuppy. Right from Day 1 we never wanted this dude for her. And He did it. Oluwaseun. Any other person can have him. Ko kan aye!!!"

@thelindalyn:

"I feel these n!tw!ts are intentionally trying to play with my girl Cuppy. I hope she meets a good man soon."

@_hrmsylvia__:

"Men are truly the prize I wonder why a man will treat you like moved on with another woman, he proposed to his new found love. only for things to turn south, he came back begging. Now you have a baby with him could this be love or stupid!ty?"

DJ Cuppy replies ex-lover Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Cuppy responded to some claims made by her ex-lover Ryan Taylor. In a post shared online, Taylor had revealed why he dumped Cuppy.

In response, DJ Cuppy posted a picture of herself dining at a restaurant. She humorously remarked that the only "dumping" she's involved in is dumplings.

