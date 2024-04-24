Frank Edoho has shared his hilarious experience with his mother after Chelsea's 5-0 defeat to Arsenal

The TV host, a Chelsea fan, shared how his mum, who is an Arsenal fan, trolled him after the match

Frank Edoho's post about his mother has stirred hilarious reactions as netizens joined in trolling the TV host

Arsenal's big win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 23, has become a topic on the Nigerian social media space as TV host and photographer Frank Edoho shares his experience after the match.

The Who Wants To Be A Billionaire host revealed he refused to pick up his mum's call after her club, Arsenal, thrashed his favourite team, Chelsea, 5-0.

Frank Edoho shares message his mum sent to him over Chelsea's loss. Credit: @frankedoho/skysport

Source: Instagram

Despite refusing to pick up her call, Frank shared how unrelenting mum sent him a text message to troll him over Chelsea's loss.

"I saw my Mum's missed call last night after Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0, I deliberately didn't pick because she's an Arsenal fan. This morning she sent me a message saying," Call me. I want to pray for you" with 5 prayer points! What a troll!," Frank Edoho wrote on X.

See his tweet below:

Recall that Nigerians also flooded comedian Real Warri Pikin's page after Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal.

Netizens react as Frank Edoho's mum trolls him

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions, read them below:

segunizzy:

"did you say amen 5x?"

MissPearls:

"I love her already Don’t be scared. Call her!"

OluAyoola7D:

"I have not picked any call since yesterday from friends. I need to heal first."

AlambaJugu:

"She must be wondering how she raised a child just for him to end up supporting Chelsea."

mukkeen:

"This is not an attribute of a good child. You're suppose to be supporting every good thing your Mum is supporting. You're welcome."

Why Frank Edoho dragged Adamu Garba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the TV host took a swipe at Adamu Garba over his bad grammar.

Garba had mocked Peter Obi for saying that he would head to court after losing the presidential election.

Edoho, who is a supporter of Obi, also decided to drag Garba. He stated that all Garba knows is rigging elections, and he pointed out the errors in his tweet

Source: Legit.ng