A Nigerian lady, who was the sole person to purchase a ticket for a cinema screening, gained attention on TikTok

Many viewers found the video amusing and shared that they had experienced similar situations, being the only ones to buy a ticket for a cinema movie

Lady alone at cinema after buying ticket. Photo credit: @m_billz

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hanskid said:

“Has to be Ace mall.”

Bagsinibadan_zhy wrote:

“This had happened to me and my husband before, na ay movie we go see o, we kiss taya.”

UG official commented:

“I watched battle on buka Street alone at Asaba mall cinema....I nearly off that day. Rat even pursue me.”

Duduberry:

“I go just lie say I rent the whole cinema to my.”

Precious Boluwatife:

“I want this to happen on a day I’m with a man.”

Big—Dunni:

“You suppose to go with ur bf ….e for sweet you.”

Adedoyin:

“E pain me too. If to say I know e go be like this that day.”

BB Ibadan:

“Anyone interested to go next… let’s see a movie together, I can’t sit in a cinema alone oo I’m freaking scared.”

Oluwaferidamilola:

“Happened to me like 4 times at oluyole ACE mall.”

Alone667:

“If na me b you I go just de change seat de drink my coke de laugh.”

Source: Legit.ng