Nigerian Lady Captures Herself Alone in Empty Cinema After Buying the Only Ticket
- A Nigerian lady, who was the sole person to purchase a ticket for a cinema screening, gained attention on TikTok
- The man captured the moment on video, confirming his solitary attendance and showing the empty seats around him
- Many viewers found the video amusing and shared that they had experienced similar situations, being the only ones to buy a ticket for a cinema movie
A Nigerian lady made headlines on TikTok after being the only person to buy a ticket for a cinema screening.
The video, recorded by herself, highlighted the empty theatre, confirming his solitary movie-watching experience.
Viewers found the clip humorous and shared their own stories of attending cinema screenings alone, as shared by @m_billz.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Hanskid said:
“Has to be Ace mall.”
Bagsinibadan_zhy wrote:
“This had happened to me and my husband before, na ay movie we go see o, we kiss taya.”
UG official commented:
“I watched battle on buka Street alone at Asaba mall cinema....I nearly off that day. Rat even pursue me.”
Duduberry:
“I go just lie say I rent the whole cinema to my.”
Precious Boluwatife:
“I want this to happen on a day I’m with a man.”
Big—Dunni:
“You suppose to go with ur bf ….e for sweet you.”
Adedoyin:
“E pain me too. If to say I know e go be like this that day.”
BB Ibadan:
“Anyone interested to go next… let’s see a movie together, I can’t sit in a cinema alone oo I’m freaking scared.”
Oluwaferidamilola:
“Happened to me like 4 times at oluyole ACE mall.”
Alone667:
“If na me b you I go just de change seat de drink my coke de laugh.”
Source: Legit.ng
