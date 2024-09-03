Iyabo Ojo's Tanzanian son-in-law, Juma Jux, trended online after a woman made surprising claims about him

In a video clip shared by popular Instagram blog Cutie Juls, the lady claimed that Juma Jux was married with a child

She went on to share a picture of the reported wife and kid, which left many netizens in disarray as they tackled her

A woman boldly took to social media to make shocking claims about actress Iyabo Ojo's Tanzanian son-in-law, Juma Jux.

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian fiancé, Juma Jux, took the internet by storm following their reported engagement.

The couple has been making headlines since Juma's arrival in Nigeria, with netizens eagerly following the latest updates on their union.

The unidentified social media user claimed that Priscilla's husband-to-be was already married in Tanzania and has a child with his reported wife.

See further accused Juma Jux of wanting to deceive the actress' only daughter as she called on the attention of Nigerians.

Netizens react to claims on Iyabo's daughter

Netizens who watched the video pointed out that the woman and baby picture used in the viral video were Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi's wife and children as they filled the comment section with questions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamthefynest:

"That’s not true, this guy was dating Vanessa Mdee and there was no such rumor. I understand some of you don’t celebrate good things in your family. Eyin Werey gbogbo."

denike2gold:

"It’s a big lie vanesa mdee is married to Rotimi so they only dated they were never married."

mary_doodo:

"Kai some people will do anything to bring others down just because of social media money. I blame app developers for monetizing their apps."

lina_oke:

"Anything from this useless comfy is just a spite because of mohbad's case. Baby hippopotamus sidon for your aduro house jeje."

marvyblue:

"Na WA o, what if she is just his baby mama???"

angelina_skincare_spa:

"This is Vanessa nah...his Ex girlfriend!!! She is married now self!! She got married to Rotimi they are bless with a child!!! You people should leave Juma and Priscilla alone nah..."

mudia4luv:

"A clear evidence some Nigerians are never happy… that’s why is best to hide your happiness. Cause explain this rubbish ???? You just wake up and decide to dig into someone’s life …sigh .. how jobless can someone be, making another persons business your priority .. have you checked yours??"

ewakuniwabisi:

"Juma isn’t married, only has a son with his babymama. Was your Davido married before chioma, and you know the amount of bMs before her. Sim."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

Source: Legit.ng