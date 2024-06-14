Nigerian celebrities, home and abroad, are primarily notable for their flamboyant lifestyles

They believe that showing off helps them stay relevant, maintain ‘steeze’ and command respect from their followers

However, a few of them have managed to live simple lives and still manage to remain famous regardless

Flaunting wealth is a necessity in today's world. The entertainment industry has conditioned celebrities to live flashy lives.

They believe it is a measure of how hard-working they are. On the other hand, some just love the luxury lifestyle. Despite the pressure, you would be shocked to learn that some celebrities still do not find it compelling to flaunt their wealth.

1. ASA attended public schools

Bukola Elemide, professionally known as Asa, is a Nigerian singer who lives a low-key lifestyle. The singer, despite being from a wealthy home, attended public schools. Perhaps this habit was inculcated in her from childhood, as it seems her parents were that way, too.

The Afro-pop musician is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who have signed up for a foreign music label. As silent as she keeps her moves, her music is well known on the local and international fronts.

She is estimated to be worth $5M.

2. 2baba Idibia has stayed lowkey over the years

Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2baba, is one of the biggest Nigerian entertainers. He has stayed relevant in his craft for about 20 years, and his humility cannot be sidelined. The veteran singer is also the label boss of Hypertek Digital.

2baba is estimated to be worth $27M.

3. Naeto C was the first MC with an MSC

Naetochukwu Chikwe, aka Naeto C, is a Nigerian rapper born to Nigerian parents in Houston, Texas. He is well known for his hit songs "Kini Big Deal and 10/10". Naeto C is the first Nigerian MC to obtain a Master's degree.

The Talented artist is among the industry's most influential and is estimated to be worth $8 million as of 2022. The singer is married to Nicole Chikwe, and they have three children.

4. Femi Kuti is a prominent Afrobeat musicain

Born in London, Femi Kuti is the first son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Although being one of the late legend's children brought him some fame, Femi is still known as one of the best Afrobeat crooners of his time.

As of 2021, Femi’s worth has been estimated to be $1.5M. Kuti’s lifestyle is worthy of emulation as he not only stays under the radar but also far away from drama.

5. Funke Akindele’s achievements speak for her

One would think losing her 2024 AMVCA nomination would deter Funke Akindele, but she kept working hard in silence. This has been the movie director, actress, and producer’s lifestyle since her rise to prominence.

Funke Akindele is one of the most famous Nollywood thespians of this age. She is also the most followed female actress on Instagram in the movie industry, with a whopping 16.8 million followers, which is more than enough to brag about.

She is one of the CEOs of Scene One Productions, an entertainment and production platform. Despite her endorsement deals, the actress keeps a low profile and is named 2023’s highest-growing actress.

Funke Akindele is estimated to be worth $7.6M.

Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet & kept it lowkey

Crossdresser Bobrisky has hailed Nigerian music icon, Wizkid for his lifestyle, which he said is different from other music stars in the country.

According to Bobrisky, Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey, adding that they would keep making noise about it if it were others.

The statement has since sparked reactions on social media, with some reminding Bobrisky of his lifestyle as well.

Source: Legit.ng