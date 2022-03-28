Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been hailed Nigerian music icon for his lifestyle, which he said is different from other music stars in the country

According to Bobrisky, Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey, adding that if it were others, they would keep making noise about it

The statement has since sparked reactions on social media, with some reminding Bobrisky of the kind of lifestyle he lives as well

It appears popular crossdresser Bobrisky has now pitched his tent with Wizkid FC as he hailed the singer's lifestyle.

According to Bobrisky, he said Wizkid is one Nigerian music star that lives a quiet life. The crossdresser went on to claim that the international singer bought a jet and didn't make any noise about it.

The controversial crossdresser also stressed that unlike other music stars in the country who make noise whenever they buy anything, Wizkid does none of that.

Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey. Credit: @Davido @Wizkidayo @Bobrisky222

Bobrisky wrote:

"I told u people lowkey life is the best and no one lives that life better than Wizkid.

Wizkid bought private jet and did not make noise. If is others we will not hear anything again."

Bobrisky's tweet is coming days after Davido took delivery of his Lamborghini Aventador and had been showing it off on social media.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky hails Wizkid for his lifestyle

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Mjeeci:

"But you bought 90k copper and said it was 9m gold ."

Onoruwoizwaheed:

"Shey na bobrisky really post this thing? Bcos you don't practice what you preach, you way be say if you wan drink water the whole nation go know!"

Sammyspotreal:

"Wizkid never said he bought a private jet... He only apologized for coming late and literally blamed the pilot and the jet... Y'all shouldn't misquote him just to put into unnecessary trouble."

FagbodunAbayomi:

"Bob bob you are no longer crush on davido again hes wizkid you are praising this time ukwa."

CDQ says Ruger needs to learn from Wizkid

Veteran Nigerian indigenous rapper CDQ sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing his take on what happened to Mavin's artiste Ruger during a show on Sunday, March 27.

CDQ stressed that Ruger should have continued the show irrespective of what happened as the singer and other upcoming singers need to learn from Nigerian music star Wizkid.

The rapper's statement has since sparked mixed reactions online.

