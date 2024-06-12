Top Nigerian singer Davido’s relationship with his aide Isreal DMW has once again caused a buzz on social media

A series of videos made the rounds online of the music star showing Isreal some impressive dance moves

The viral clip sparked a series of comments from netizens, with some of them gushing over their friendship

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ and his aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, are back in the news after new videos of their interaction went viral on social media.

It is no news that Isreal has so much love and respect for his boss and it is always heartwarming to see that affection being reciprocated by Davido.

Fans react to video of Davido teaching Isreal how to dance. Photos: @isrealdmw, @davido

The DMW boss was recently in London with Isreal and some clips showed them dancing together. In one video that was posted on the music star’s aide’s Instagram page, he was seen mimicking Davido’s moves as the singer showed him how to dance.

They appeared to be having a very great time, with onlookers laughing hard at the display behind the camera. See below:

Davido also took to his Instagram stories to share more videos of him showing Isreal more dance moves for him to imitate. See the clips below:

Fans react to videos of Davido and Isreal’s dancing

The videos of Isreal DMW dancing with Davido soon made the rounds online and drew interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Iamjoe_jt:

“In Nigeria as a whole this is one of the Best friendship I have seen.”

danny___0o1:

“No lady can separate OBO and juju .”

Oluchukwu_____:

“Loyalty pays , David loves him so much .”

Adaramolamary:

“As in Isreal is so loyal and really like Davido, I just like his sense of humor. He did not allow woman mislead him.”

itz_pricelessjewel:

“They love eachoda. After chioma na isreal love david pass.”

Thisparticularjennie:

“I wish they will just get married….their love is real.”

Kimkaty2516:

“I love the way Davido loves Israel ❤️.”

_l.u.s.h_:

“This is Israel's one true love.”

Womenaffairempire:

“Am so happy for isreal....the love is deep.”

Deluxedeefashionworld:

“Love of his life see how I dey smile like Mumu.”

