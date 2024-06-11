Nigerian superstar Davido spurred excitement online as reports of his wedding arrangement to his wife Chioma made headlines

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity love birds celebrated their court wedding months back

However, it seems that the enviable duo are ready to go through all marital processes to seal their affection

Jubilation filled the air as reports made it to the internet that Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma Rowland, are traditionally preparing to tie the knot.

According to popular social media blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, the pair plans to marry formally at the Eko Hotel in Lagos in the next two weeks.

The traditional wedding is slated for June 25th, 2024.

According to Dimoko, both families are excited about the occasion since it will bring them together in love and build family ties.

“The News you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks time.

"Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen familiy ties….. The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four…… The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening.”

Davido’s wedding announcement spurs reactions below

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

litehouse707:

"Congratulationssss. Some people no go breathe well today."

fholooks_1:

"These two lovebirds has really weathered the storms and they’re both conquerors."

goddesss_of_dawn:

"Congratulations, and make David rest and respect his matrimony abeg, no more baba Mama or only fan's side chicks."

arewa09:

"Hmmmm God pls protect this family may we not hear evil again, may nobody set ring lights in Jesus name AMEN."

bounty_beautyhair:

"Igbo tradition is strong.. if you want the children to be yours, you must to gbaa nkwu.. congratulations."

quintessential_ogeh:

"Let them make sure that there is a proper arrangement of who takes care of thre kids while the ceremony is ongoing..devil strikes when the atmosphere is all merry..congratulations to the duo."

sleekgoldfishdabosslad:

"Congratulations to them It's a great good news. Everyone deserves love and happiness. May we all find it."

sharon_royce211:

"But why do trad in lagos tho instead of chioma’s father’s compound?."

annie_homes_:

"Ladies if he wanted to he would. Stop making excuses for him."

Details from Davido and Chioma’s court wedding

After several months of speculations, guessing and looking out to see Davido's wedding photos as he tied the legally knot with Chioma, images from the court wedding of the couple went viral online.

Though Davido, during an interview with a radio station, confirmed that he was now legally married to Chioma, the official event, when it happened, where and how had been a mystery.

But now images of the pair when they finally tied the knot in court surfaced online, and seeing the couple look stunning as they exchanged vows was a sight for sore eyes.

