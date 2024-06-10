Nigerian social media activist Very Dark Man, better Known as VDM, is in the process of meeting his bail requirement

Tunde Ednut announced the exciting news about Martins Vincent Otse via his official social media page

According to the post on Tunde's page, VDM will be grated bail as soon as he is done fulfilling his bail requirements

Lovers of Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, are in high spirits after news that their favourite will be granted bail as soon as he meets his bail requirements and hits the hair waves.

Verydarkman (VDM) was charged with some accusations in an Abuja court on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Jubilation as VMD meets bail requirements. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Barrister Street, a blog that shares news mostly about politics and court cases, it was revealed that the bail application for the Nigerian activist was adjourned till Monday, June 3, 2024.

Video of VDM walking happily emerges

In the now-viral video, VDM can be seen walking majestically in court while his friend KokoPee makes the video and is all smiles.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail VDM's victory

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@seyishay:

"He should remain in prison."

@celestialgeneration:

"Someone is planning to support you financially you will Smile before the end today."

@roastedturkey___:

"But what really made him go to jail?"

@qwinn.prech:

"Only VDM lover should hit the like button."

@oyinentertainer:

"Congratulations verydarkman. All the internet miss you. In fact we all miss you. Some intelligent ones want you to remain there. But they didn't know you are Gods appointed. Congratulations bro. YOU ARE WELCOME BACK."

@fadawhite_1:

"He should go back button."

@cjviolinist:

"Close friends are always unserious and the best .... he still dey laugh him guy in this situation, even vdm know say na werey he get as friend."

@mandy__chuks:

"He’s coming back stronger."

VDM releases song on Iyabo Ojo

A popular Nigerian social media user, Verydarkman, caught the attention of many with a new song he was featured in.

The TikToker, whose musical skills have not yet been disclosed, teased his followers with a snippet of a song.

However, he left many talking because he mentioned the names of some famous celebrities he has had face-offs with.

Source: Legit.ng