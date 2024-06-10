Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW, shared a moment with his boss and spoke about how expensive it is to live in London

He was being recorded as Davido noted that he was making money as he lived in the city but he chuckled

Israel revealed the amount of pounds he spent on transporting himself and got suggestions from his boss

Israel 'DMW' Afeare, the logistics manager of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has lamented about the high cost of living in London.

He noted that he spent plenty of money on transportation as he spoke with the Feel crooner in a room while he was being recorded.

While he shared that 100 pounds had left his bank account for a certain trip he had, Davido gave him the option of Uber.

Israel wasn't satisfied and stated that he was tired. He said the cost of living in London is exorbitant and spoke fondly of Nigeria, especially Benin, Edo state.

His body movement in the video shared on his Instagram stories on June 10 suggested that he was considering returning to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Israel's video

Some netizens have reacted to the video of Israel DMW. See some of their comments below:

@officialzarah_:

"Gather here if you like juju."

@mosesmomillz:

"See friendship wey woman been one spoil. My brother abeg enjoy your oga dey go."

@wendy_adamma:

"And person open mouth say make he no dey worship person wey dey carry am around the continent? Taaa!"

@mishaelamos_:

"Respect people wey dey abroad for years."

@thec_la_:

"But to be honest, there is no place like home. When you live it, is when you realise its value."

@tingaza_101:

"If David carry me join body I go do pass Israel o."

