After nearly eight days in police custody, reports about Verydarkman and his latest issues with law enforcement emerge online

The social media activist had been in the news with reports that he would remain in custody for another five days after the court failed to convene for his Monday bail application hearing

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut has come out to share an update about Verydarkman's arrest, noting that he is set to be released by Thursday, May 30, 2024

Reports about popular, outspoken social media activist and commentator Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, remaining remanded in police custody recently broke online.

According to Barrister Street, a blog that shares news mostly about politics and court cases, revealed that the bail application for the Nigerian activist had been adjourned till Monday, June 3, 2024.

Barrister Street noted that Verydarkman's bail hearing was shifted to June 3 after the court failed to convene on Monday, May 27. This means the activist will remain in police custody until further notice.

Tunde Ednut gives update about VDM's case

However, a conflicting report from Verydarkman's close ally and blogger, Tunde Ednut, have emerged online.

According to Tunde Ednut, VDM will regain his freedom on Thursday, May 30, contrary to earlier claims that his bail hearing did not take place.

Reactions trail reports about VDM

Here are some of the comments below:

@anosike_emmanuel_c:

"His fan's should go n protest. It's not fair their lord and personal saviour locked up for the past few days now."

@chigurl255:

"Atleast Saida is manageable."

@cee_cee_why:

"But why? This is heavy handedness sha."

@silkiliciously:

"Funny thing is why is it not trending like the first one , I even forgot he was still in custody."

@menkari.chick:

"Very good, he should open his mouth again and speak about My PO again...... He should go and ask Ekweremadu."

@ukecynthia:

"Good let him be when came he still continues cho cho abeg their should hold him there."

@mariah.simnom:

"The songs you use on your posts eh @barristerstreet."

@callmedamy:

"I didn’t even notice he was gone."

@yes_iam_ife:

"No wonder everywhere cool. So he was locked up."

@mrhorlic:

"Release VDM and take Saidaboj."

