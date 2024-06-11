ZTTW label boss Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, hilariously recited a bible verse while at a dinner table with some of his celebrity friends in Dubai

The singer, who recently opened his Ready To Wear line in Lagos, Nigeria, was spotted at dinner with Adekunle Gold and others

As they served the food, he asked God to protect him while he ate the variety of meals displayed

Work hard, play harder, they say. But in this case, Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile decided to ball hard, cracking his fans up with a video of him that is now trending online.

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan, who was recently in the news after DJ Chicken kissed him on the cheek, is back in the headlines again.

Singer Zlatan thrills fans as he recites Psalm 23 before eating at dinner with his friends. Credit: @Zlatan_Ibile, @adekunlegold

The father-of-one was seen having dinner with some of his industry friends. The dinner table, said to be in Dubai, was long and occupied with lots of food.

Zlatan, who seemed scared about the array of meals displayed, decided to turn to God for protection.

He hilariously recited Psalm 23, asking God to please secure his digestive system. Music superstar Adekunle Gold was also spotted in the video enjoying his sumptuous meal.

Watch Zlatan's video below:

Reactions trail Zlatan's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jaystart_global_network:

"Good morning lord.. pls protect our going out and coming in today button."

@_oluwapelumy2543:"

"Pls help me with anything to feed my twins pls am a widow and learning work nothing to get them food pls ."

@whoisceesteen:

"Na who give am bible verse make he read."

@whoisceesteen:

"Shey no be say he don repent."

@brendanukagod__:

"You see how men are scoping food and making videos of themselves laughing if there are girls there nobody first everyone will do video first and start that there nonsense video turns."

@coro_2890:

"Good health and money makes life easier and sweet."

@brendanukagod__"

"Psalm 23 some of you will not know it or have forgotten about it because you did use Igbo block head."

Zlatan Ibile's combines roasted Monkey with Garri

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael better known as Zlatan Ibile, sure knows how to get social media users buzzing with reactions.

He took to his Twitter account to share what he was having for lunch, and his fans could not believe it.

In a single sentence, the father of one revealed that his lunch was comprised of roasted Monkey and Garri.

