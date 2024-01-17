Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - Fayoade Adegoke, the Lagos state commissioner of police (CP), has said that the autopsy report for late Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is being delayed due to a toxicology report.

As reported by The Punch, Lagos police boss, Adegoke, disclosed this at the state command headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, January 17.

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023. Photo credits: Mohbad, Benjamin Hundeyin

Report on Mohbad’s death probe not out ready

Adegoke said the command was awaiting information from the specialists overseas.

His words:

“Regarding the Mohbad case, the toxicology result is not ready and it is what is delaying the autopsy result. We have to get the report from the US.

“You can recall that during the End SARS, the laboratory built by the Lagos state government was destroyed. That is why we had to go to the US to conduct toxicology.”

However, CP Adegoke assured members of the public that the police would ensure that the case is properly investigated to a reasonable conclusion, the Nigerian Tribune also noted.

