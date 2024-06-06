The first daughter of 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, has tearfully shared her struggle with her eight and shape

Taking to social media, she shared a picture collage of when she was crying, and she noted the reason for her tears

She said her friends and family have body-shamed her because of her weight, as she added that no one will understand how her brain works

Teen Nollywood actress, Isabela Idibia, has stirred sympathy and concern as she shared her struggle with her body.

The girl, who turned 15 last year, took to social media to share her experience. According to her, she has been boy shamed by her friends and family members because of her shape.

She added a crying picture of herself in each slide to express how she feels about her body anytime people make comment about her looks.

Annie Idibia's daughter speaks about her shape. Photo credit@annieidibai/@officialisabella2

Isabel expresses her frustration

Expressing how frustrating it can be, Isabel Idibia noted that no one can understand what was happening in her brain.

As she was often confused about what her brain tells her about her shape. Fan were quick to sympathise with the biggest teen YouTuber in Nigeria about her plight.

See the post here:

Reactions trails Isabella's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions about the post. Here are some of them below:

@drenya13:

"Hang in there kiddo,keep focusing on the positives, you are strong, you are beautiful, you are loved."

@nikki__ex:

"Feeling this way at this young tender age is really crazy.....her parents needs to get her off social media for now."

@makamezie:

"Why are you even posting her? She is too young for this please."

@pristinemary:

"See Wetin social media don cause! When I Dey her age I just wan chop without worries."

@9_11_90s:

"She still so small for all these."

@tega_okeremeta:

"The struggle is real and I can totally relate..My daughter is a bit big for her age and I have seen how broken she gets when reference is being made about her weight."

@myhairven:

"Come here you are just perfect beautiful girl."

@sneakerkingotw:

"There’s always gon be a reason to be sad. Just as there’s always gon be a reason to be happy. Find your spot beautiful."

@simdiiz:

"You are enough. You are smart, princess. You are beautiful. Your body is gorgeous, so honey, live like it is your last. I know some days will be challenging, but only focus on" You", sugarplum and watch how the noise disguised as opinions fade into oblivion."

Isabella speaks about YFA

Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how her parents were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

