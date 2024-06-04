Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been under the cusp immensely over the last few hours after receipts of her exchanging heavy curses with some tweeps went viral

The actress has now gone on Daddy Freeze's Live session to talk about her recent social media exchanges with some tweeps

During her interview with Daddy Freeze, Toyin Abraham shared why she laid heavy curses on some tweeps that came for her son, husband and other family members

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently trended on social media amid the strike action embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Toyin Abraham had taken to social media to lay heavy curses on some netizens who had called her out and slammed her for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham finally shares why she decided to slam netizens who cursed her heavily.

Source: Instagram

During her chat with Daddy Freeze, Toyin shared why she felt pained and decided to blast everybody who had insulted her for supporting President Tinubu.

While the Live was on, someone shared in the comments that Toyin should have publicly apologised to Nigerians for voting for Tinubu.

The actress' response to the comment has stirred more reactions on social media.

"I will never apologise" - Toyin Abraham

The movie star slammed the demand for her to apologise. Toyin noted that she will never apologise for expressing her constitutional rights.

Toyin Abraham stated during the Live that 2023 would be the last time she would publicly participate in the Nigerian electoral season.

See the viral clip below:

Comments trail Toyin Abraham's vow on Live video

See some of the comments that trailed Toyin Abraham's interview with Daddy Freeze:

@theophyll2:

"The problem is not her voting her choice, the issue is she said we should hold her accountable. Time to give account is here and she’s shouting everywhere."

@richesf:

"See her mouth like mama basira pants u came out to said tinubu was the best and u said he has good intentions fine u might be deceive but due to ur popularity and now dat u see how the hardships has taken over the country and people are suffering at least u own the public dat same energy u use den to talk to ur father but instead u kept quiet act as if everything is fine."

@mizkome30:

"Ok don’t lament just login to X."

@uniqks_vlog:

"Is she the problem of Nigeria? Is she the reason for the price hike on almost everything? She should apologize for what exactly? She has a right as a citizen just as everyone who has a choice to choose who to vote for. Just so you no I am not supporting any political party and I also know that we all have right to what ever choice of candidate you so choose."

@chimik_innocent:

"Sister don't worry TINUBU will name one market in Lagos in your name."

@theoconcepthairs:

"Apologize for voting her choice bcos she’s a celebrity? D agbero wen Dey shout emilokan, wen Una nor know wetin Una do am?"

@heythisisyourstar:

"Apologize for what?? some y’all uncles and parents voted agbado too so will you ask them to apologize to Nigerians wth???"

@mheedie14:

"E don reach like this."

@artistreflections:

"Apologies for what really? I support your stand hundred percent. Thunder fire anyone who wants her to apologize."

