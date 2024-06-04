A leaked chat between a Nigerian man and his crush during talking stage has gone viral on social media

While conversing, the lady showed a low level of grammatical knowledge and found it hard to grasp a question he asked

Social media users who read the chat stormed the comments section to insist that going to school isn't a scam

A Nigerian lady's WhatsApp conversation with an admirer has earned her criticisms from netizens.

The chat was shared via the X app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments from users.

Lady's chat with admirer leaks online Photo credit: @instablog9ja/X, JohnnyGreig/ Getty images.

Source: Twitter

Lady dragged over poor grammatical knowledge

In the chat posted by @instablog9ja, the man greeted the young girl and asked what she was doing.

In her response, she said she was watching a movie and her admirer asked her the 'genre'.

The young girl who didn't understand what genre meant thought he was talking about generator.

She went ahead to show her poor understanding of his question by stating that there was power supply in her area.

The chat immediately went viral on the app with many netizens criticising her and insisting that school isn't a scam.

Reactions trail lady's conversation with admirer

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending conversation.

Edit King said:

"You people need to stop! Why the guy self no type the genre in full? Is it generator? Which one be genre."

Nurse Previous wrote:

"Lol. The person actually thought it’s “gen” and maybe the person is not used to the word, so it’s not a big deal nau."

CraftsbyBim commented:

"And I taught amaka o. Why she dey always fumble."

Dolapotwist said:

"She maybe watching film when he text so she answer because she thought that what he ask without reading the text."

MayorofPH reacted:

"The way she said the “Nop” with confidence is something we need to commend."

Bida4life asked:

"Who leak me and Saidaboj chat?"

Olamide reacted:

"The person thought he was asking if it's Gen or light, this is probably a misunderstanding."

See the post below:

Lady displays friend's wrong English

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media was abuzz over the surprising WhatsApp status of a young Nigerian lady.

Trending screenshots captured the lady's captions on her posts, especially her improper use of English.

Source: Legit.ng