A pregnant Nigerian woman has been criticised on social media after sharing a video with her husband

In the video, her man was reluctant to hold her belly and some netizens doubted if he was her true husband

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, the expectant mother asked netizens to congratulate her

A pregnant Nigerian woman shared a video from her recent shoot with her man and it sparked reactions online.

The expectant mother posted the video on her TikTok account and asked netizens to congratulate her if they desired the fruit of the womb.

Lady's maternity shoot with shy lover trends Photo credit: @expensivebabe10/TikTok.

Man's behaviour during shoot sparks controversy

However, her man's attitude during their shoot raise eyebrows in the comments section as netizens argued if he was truly her man.

He acted so shyly that she had to forcefully grab his hand and place it on her belly during the shoot.

While sharing the clip, the woman identified with the handle @expensivebabe10 asked netizens to congratulate her so they can also be blessed with children.

In her words:

"You are the next. Just say congratulations with faith."

Reactions trail video of expectant mum's shoot

Netizens in the comments had different things to say about the video trending on the TikTok app.

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede asked:

"Please did you Rent the guy from the studio for the Video part?"

@Benxagon stated:

"If the young man feel not happy at d moment, wen he wil bcom a FATHER with responsibilities, he will stand up & praise himself that HE IS A MAN. Later he will appreciate what he don't want now."

@Amiberry reacted:

"Congratulations dear God please remember us this year by God grace."

@Montana said:

"Hmmm why you dy shy ehhh fine boy nor be you put am."

@naabbelinda925 said:

"Seeooo. The man is not happy. Is the bele not ................? I need an answer."

@Maame_owusua09 added:

"U sure say en be the original owner of the pregnancy cos hmm. I love how u grab his hand tho."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman dances joyfully in video

