Nigeria singer David Adeleke displayed another act of generosity on the internet after a photographer reached out to him

The young man, identified as @tosinmosi, sent a DM to the singer requesting that he assist in purchasing a good-quality camera

The musician’s response to the high financial demand warmed the hearts of many as they showed their appreciation

Nigerian singer David Adeleke recently extended his kindness to a young, talented photographer after he begged for it.

The young man, identified as @tosinmosi on Elon Musk’s X platform, sent a message to the former DMW boss asking for a birthday gift.

Davido set to give a young photographer a N12m camera. Credit: @davidodailyshow, @tosinmosi

Source: Instagram

Davido asked what he wanted, and he mentioned. He shared a screenshot of the message he sent to the musician requesting his assistance in purchasing a new camera (Fujifilm GFX 100 ii medium-format mirrorless camera) worth around N12 million ($7499).

The music star showed interest in Tosin’s ambition and promised to provide the required funds for the purchase.

See their conversation below:

Davido is known for his philanthropic acts. The Coalition of Orphanages and Children's Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) earlier appreciated the Afrobeats star's generous donation to the body.

In February 2024, Davido made headlines after announcing a whopping N300 million donation to orphanages nationwide. COCHIN confirmed being a beneficiary of the singer's benevolent act. According to the body, 42 of the coalition's 52 members benefited from the donation.

The coalition stressed that no Nigerian, including the government, had shown such support before.

Reactions trail Davido’s largesse

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Lyta32974195:

"You dm davido na only camera you beg."

@Eni0la1:

"Omggg…congratulations, I'm so happy for you."

@Kellybonito_:

"Davido na rare gems walahi."

@Dammie76:

"DAVDO is rare mehn ❤️ GOD BLESS HIM FORVER."

@_AdeyefaPeter:

"Omo I got you , Otilor bayen."

@temmy_turner:

"Wahala for no fit dm Davido. Congratulations bro."

@kvng__Dayveed:

"Boss make I be your apprentice na Abeg sir. Thank you boss."

@Khun_mhie:

"If @davido open my dm, e go first curse me and block me, I don over text Baba."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Davido, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

The Unavailable singer is known for speaking about his finances, among other issues.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng