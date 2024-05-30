The coalition of Orphanages and Children's Homes in Nigeria has tendered an appreciation message to Davido

The body which benefitted from Davido's N300 million donation revealed no Nigerian, including the government, has shown orphanages support like the singer

The letter comes barely hours after the DMW launched his meme coin, spurring reactions from fans and non-fans

Coalition of Orphanages and Children's Homes in Nigeria (CCHIN), in a recently released letter, appreciated Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' over his generous donation to the body.

In February 2024, Davido made headlines after announcing a whopping N300 million donation to orphanages nationwide.

Davido shares a letter he received from the Coalition of Orphanages. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

CCHIN confirms being a beneficiary of the singer's benevolent act. According to the body, 42 of the coalition's 52 members benefited from the donation.

The coalition stressed that no Nigerian, including the government, had shown such support before.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the letter below:

In November 2021, Davido donated N250m to 292 orphanages to mark his 29th birthday.

Netizens react to CCHIN's message to Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below

NFTFlow_:

"Davido trying to play chess thinking everyone else playing checkers!"

nuggetman1_:

"Davido for president."

lokin4santis:

"I dropped some advice for you in your DMs. I hope you see it."

Omotoyobola:

"This man na sodiki He knows what he’s doing Baba run do giveaway."

etzsylva:

"We rise by lifting others."

only1Richman:

"Can we talk about how you scammed thousands of Nigerians recently?"

FaruqBashar:

"Collect from the poor, give to the poorer."

dollings_:

"Davido wants to take over from Robin Hood. Take from the rich and give to the poor, my Idolo for a reason."

theotherayo:

"Make una sha watch una mouth, softly join dey drag Davido, because the ones pushing it will switch soon e go remain you for court counter."

Davido launches meme coin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido became the first Nigerian act with a meme coin in his name.

On Wednesday, May 29, Davido announced the launch of his coin named $DAVIDO.

Barley hours after launch, $DAVIDO has already reached the top spot on DEX Screener.

Source: Legit.ng