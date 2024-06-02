Davido has been crowned the Best African Artist of the year by Telecel Ghana Music Award in Ghana

The award organisers shared the good news on social media and fans of the music star are already rejoicing

Many who took to the comments section to taunt Wizkid, who had claimed that Ghana was like his second home

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has recorded a great feat in Ghana and many of his fans are jubilating over it.

The Grammy Award nominee was named the Best African Artist of the Year by Telecel Ghana Music Award organisers.

Davido wins Ghana award. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In a post made by the organisers of the award, the singer was rewarded for his contribution to the Afrobeat genre in Nigeria and his growing reputation internationally.

The ward which marked its 25th edition this year had other great artiste clinching plaques home.

Fans taunt Wizkid

Taking to the comments section to react to the favourite's victory, many slammed the Grammy Award winner, Wizkid, who had boasted that Ghana was like a second home to him.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Davido's award

Legit.ng captured the reaction of fans to the post. Here are some below:

@lifeofolaa:

"Make Davido just dash Wizkid this one he don tey wey that weyrey see award."

@mafia3O:

"Greatest afrobeat artist."

@TenmanNoble1;

“Ghana is my second home” - Wizkid."

@iamhbozz:

"Who else if not the GOAT."

@HUSHPUPPI420:

"Scammer."

@realtimmywrld:

"Davido is still the greatest artist ever."

@itz__rito:

"Number 1 no forget."

@HUSHPUPPI420:

"Davido is a scammer."

@OtpSize:

"Chai why una Dey do this to my idol Wizkid, Wizkid is finished ."

@DeAdmny:

"93/187 still counting ."

@wizkidayo:

"Idolo is the the greatest."

Davido wins 2023 Trace Award

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had won big at the 2023 Trace Award, which had the likes of Burna Boy as his contender.

The hit maker's song Unavailable featuring Musa Keys was crowned the BETS Collaboration of the Year.

The award came barely hours after his interview with American cable channel, ABC, where he was named his king of Afrobeat.

Other contenders in the same category include, Fireboy's Peru with Ed Sheeran, Stamina by Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr and Yung Jonn, and Black Sheriff's Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng