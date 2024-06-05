SaidaBoj has gained multiple followers since she started to trend over a week ago on social media

One of her fans has stepped forward to buttress the influencer's point about giving men a N20M bill

According to her, men who disagree with the social media influencer's take are simply broke and should stay away from their kind

It is clear now that social media influencer Sarah Idaji Ojon, aka SaidaBoj, is not alone and has many others like her who are also strictly on business.

A lady, clearly one of Saida's fans and proteges, has surfaced online with more claims to back up the influencer.

SaidaBoj's protege comes for broke men. Credit: @ronimama, @saidaboj

Source: Instagram

The lady, identified as Ronimama on Instagram, revealed that SaidaBoj was not wrong for what she said.

"You men are broke" - Lady backs SaidaBoj

Ronimama, in her lengthy video, continued to drag men who had come for SaidaBoj. She noted that they are against her N20M charge simply because they are broke and cannot afford such an amount.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that SaidaBoj rocked cyberspace after dropping a controversial statement about men and money like a bomb.

Saida also called Nedu a broke man, citing that as his reason for thinking in such a manner. She concluded that men should generally pay ladies 24 hours after meeting them.

Reactions trail lady's video

Here are some of the reactions from netizens below:

@dkokopee:

"Not all are broke like your father , because if he wasn’t you won’t be online doing this."

@ayomi___x:

"Afford you?? As per commodity? You people sha want to trend by force lol."

@emmy_homeofbags_:

"Have you seen 20m in your entire life? Ozuor"

@bamisoro_global:

"You way you father never see 5m before."

@yuljudy4eva:

"She's clearly a child."

@fatima_henryjames

"With ur 1k singlet and 2k hair….. u no even look like person wey them go give 5k mtcheeewwwww. Spewing rubb!sh."

@sheyi_pencilz:

"Can your father press 20m to your mum? Poverty isn't about being "broke" financially, but mentally."

Laide Bakare advises women on unfaithful men

Top Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked a discussion on social media over her take on cheating in relationships.

The movie star revealed in a recent interview that a woman should cheat back rather than pack out of her home.

Her opinion sparked conversations. While some agreed with Bakare, others had different opinions.

Source: Legit.ng