Renowned Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul recently sparked massive reaction on social media with some of her hot takes about relationships and marriage

Helen Paul shared on her social media page that women allow their salaries or income be paid into their husband's account

The call made by the Nigerian comedian got people talking online as it stirred mixed reactions with different conversations across social media

Nollywood actress and renowned Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul recently stirred emotions on social media with a post she made about how finance in her marriage should be managed.

The comedienne who is happily married with two boys shared that the salaries, wages and income of women be paid directly into their husband's account.

Nollywood comic character Helen Paul reveals the secret to a happy marriage. Photo credit: @helenpaul

Helen Paul noted that this will help build trust and better bonds between a husband and wife.

After sharing her hot takes about relationships on social media a raft of responses followed Helen's post.

See the viral post:

Reactions trail Helen Paul's marriage nuggets

Helen Paul's comment about marriage and how finances should be managed in home sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Even though the post was a light-hearted jibe by Helen Paul, many women reacted to it rejecting the idea fervently.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Helen Paul's post:

@gloriaanozieyoung:

"Abeg someone, collect that microphone ooooo hian."

@arewa_dee:

"No ma’am, I think husband’s salary should be paid to their women bank account."

@mama_3jsmedia:

"Make I just take one eye look for now. Bfr I type na our money anyways. But mine should be paid into his account while is own should be paid into my account. Case close. I no kuku loose."

@samadeyemi2002:

"Correct! I have seen a family where ATM and bank account alert for the wife is with the husband. They are still happily married till now."

@therealstloui:

"I am not a woman, but I say no way."

@ellamisebabyshop:

"I will respond when I marry."

@sexy_queen_chinedu_ben:

"No way Mami’ I don’t agree for this one ooooooh."

@sarahzedomi:

"Infact, it should be the other way round. The men's salary should be paid into their wives bank account."

@melanin_i.j:

"Yes na, give him all the money, in fact give him my blood, kidney, liver, brain, cells......"

Lawyers will not see heaven - Helen Paul tackles husband

Helen Paul and her husband recently had Nigerians laughing on social media. The comedian shared a video with her husband arguing over whose career is the better one.

The video showed Helen's husband sitting before a laptop as he defended his career as a lawyer while his wife defended hers as an entertainer.

According to him, law is an ancient profession well respected worldwide.

