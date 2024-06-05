Nigerian actress Sarah Martins is not happy about the way Nigerians have been criticizing the two ladies who went missing recently

The ladies were reported missing after they visited a man that they had met on social media in Porhacourt

Sarah noted that many social media users met their significant others online and are doing perfectly well

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to berate those blaming the two young ladies who went missing recently.

It was earlier reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they traveled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew.

This was after meeting him on Facebook. All efforts to bring them back home have proven futile.

"You met your partners online" - Sarah Martins

The make-believe world professional sent a strong warning to Nigerian critics. Sarah noted that many have been their partners online, and the same people are slamming the missing girls.

She kicked against using such an opportunity to bully the said girls.

"Nigerians are hypocrites! Same people that met the love of their lives on social media are busy bashing the ladies that visited Black sheep abi na black sherrif. Truth be told, most of us met our partners on social media so stop using it as an opportunity to bully those innocent ladies is not fair! It could have been anyone!"

Netizens react to Sarah Martins

@unlimitedeniola:

"I think this girl or lady didn’t read what transpired. The young ladies visiting an aged man they meet on social media for the money, not for love."

@damian_dammy2021:

"Nor be lie. Na me even travel go meet my wife. Now we have 2 boys and we do have 9ja."

@adetunjiakanbialatata:

"So when you met your love online, he requested for you and your friend to come for 3some abi? Dey play; Just dey play!"

@iamkingdinero1:

"Normally every body na Saint for comment section."

@veevogee:

"The truth is, b@dddd people are both online and offline. Pray not to jam one. Wherever we’ll go and not return may we never go there."

@lordmayorblacksnr:

"This one don put her brain for yansh."

@plus_eighteen01:

"I meet my wife here on IG and we’re happily married with a twin."

@ujunwa_001:

"As we the type now self some people don book appointment to go meet person some Dey road."

