Actress Sarah Martins Weighs in on Missing Ladies Saga, Blows Hot on Critics: "They Went For Money"
- Nigerian actress Sarah Martins is not happy about the way Nigerians have been criticizing the two ladies who went missing recently
- The ladies were reported missing after they visited a man that they had met on social media in Porhacourt
- Sarah noted that many social media users met their significant others online and are doing perfectly well
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to berate those blaming the two young ladies who went missing recently.
It was earlier reported that Celine and her Ghanaian friend, Afiba, were declared missing after they traveled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew.
This was after meeting him on Facebook. All efforts to bring them back home have proven futile.
"You met your partners online" - Sarah Martins
The make-believe world professional sent a strong warning to Nigerian critics. Sarah noted that many have been their partners online, and the same people are slamming the missing girls.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She kicked against using such an opportunity to bully the said girls.
"Nigerians are hypocrites! Same people that met the love of their lives on social media are busy bashing the ladies that visited Black sheep abi na black sherrif. Truth be told, most of us met our partners on social media so stop using it as an opportunity to bully those innocent ladies is not fair! It could have been anyone!"
Netizens react to Sarah Martins
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@unlimitedeniola:
"I think this girl or lady didn’t read what transpired. The young ladies visiting an aged man they meet on social media for the money, not for love."
@damian_dammy2021:
"Nor be lie. Na me even travel go meet my wife. Now we have 2 boys and we do have 9ja."
@adetunjiakanbialatata:
"So when you met your love online, he requested for you and your friend to come for 3some abi? Dey play; Just dey play!"
@iamkingdinero1:
"Normally every body na Saint for comment section."
@veevogee:
"The truth is, b@dddd people are both online and offline. Pray not to jam one. Wherever we’ll go and not return may we never go there."
@lordmayorblacksnr:
"This one don put her brain for yansh."
@plus_eighteen01:
"I meet my wife here on IG and we’re happily married with a twin."
@ujunwa_001:
"As we the type now self some people don book appointment to go meet person some Dey road."
Sarah Martins slams Judy Austin over debt
Actress Sarah Martins took to social media to call out her former best friend Judy Austin for allegedly owing her N1 million.
Rudeboy blasts negative influencers on women and relationships: "More will continue to fall victims"
This came after Judy and her husband, actor Yul Edochie, blocked her on Instagram for apologizing to Yul's first wife, May.
In a sudden twist, the actress came forward to remind Judy of the 1 million naira she has yet to pay her before cutting off any communication.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng