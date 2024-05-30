Amidst a recent video of Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, that leaked online, a new update about her emerges

On her social media page, clips of the actress boarding a flight out of Nigeria as she heads to Qatar have sparked massive reactions online

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ashabi Simple is currently pregnant and is set to deliver another child for controversial singer Portable

In a bid to confirm the details about the actress' recent trip out of the country, Legit.ng reached out to Ayaba of Lagos, a close ally of the Ashabi, for the truth about the trip to Qatar

Nollywood actress Omobolarinwa Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple, recently trended on social media after clips of her boarding an Okada went viral.

The viral clip showed that the Nollywood actress was pregnant and set to welcome her second child with Portable.

A quick look through Ashabi Simple's social media activities showed that she recently left the country.

In one of her most recent social media posts, shared on May 29, 2024, she noted that she was on vacation in Qatar. In the early hours of Thursday, May 30, 2024, Ashabi shared an update of herself at a high-rise hotel in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

"She's no longer in the country" - Ayaba Of Lagos

To clarify Ashabi's situation, Legit.ng reached out to Ayaba Of Lagos, who shared insight into the actress' recent trip.

She noted that truly Ashabi is heavy with Portable's child, and she recently left Nigeria for Doha.

Ayaba said:

"Ashabi is current on vacation to Doha. She's trying to pad up her visa and passport for her next trip. Her target is actually Canada, she wants to go and give birth their. This Qatar trip is just for a week or two. She would be back soon."

Reactions trail Ashabi's video as she leaves Naija

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ashabi Simple's post:

@murewa_12:

"Ko snap awon pictures toh bad,ko da sori instagram,ki awon ota pokuso ❤️,you fit send m to me make I help you select pics."

@julietcharles385:

"Omo, see as body Dey sweet me like say na me Dey travel , I don watch am pass 10 times. Am so happy for you my love."

@alagawuraola_wears_and_more:

"So all ur hater later congratulate u ....With all their crying let them no say no be man carry u go naur handwork."

@kemmy1128:

"Na yankee she wan go born. Na Ojoro sha. Na Naija Bewaji born a two sons."

@omidan_aweni:

"I cried tears of joy on your behalf congratulations mama."

@darasimi_funmilayo:

"Wow... See as am happy sis you joy will be permanent."

@omolaradrk:

"Congratulations mydarling loke loke insha Allahu."

@fidorbabe:

"God bless ur hustle baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ more wins enjoy urself darling."

@alake1005:

"She’s pregnant truly congratulations to you oo…"

@funmilayo1430:

"One day people we know how to mind there business."

