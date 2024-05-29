May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, gathered the admiration of many with her recent outing

The social lifestyle influencer was seen with her friends having fun in one of the busy areas of Lagos state

The mum of three and her ladies were at an event hosted by one of them when they decided to tease netizens with their playful moments

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's ex-wife, May Edochie, turned heads on social media following her recent outing.

The influencer who recently spurred a sensation online with her emotional entrepreneurial journey was spotted among her friends, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, Priceless Hair CEO and Joy Makun.

Video of May Edochie strutting with her friends trended online. Credit: @may_yuledochie

Source: Instagram

A viral video saw the four beautiful ladies posed and catwalked in stylish jean outfits and sneakers as they prepared for a business summit hosted by one of them.

Another session of video showed them in corporate attires dishing their struts, and netizens couldn't help but admire the circle of May Edochie's friends.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of May Yul Edochie and friends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

surprisepackages.ng:

"Yul go don cry tire."

mammieandre2015:

"You no go let Yul rest."

chinnysignature24:

"I cover this friendships with the blood of Jesus Amen."

maggi_turay:

"Single life is really sweet sometimes."

_rosiecollections:

"The real may herself , chai all this talent were just inside . In all things we should give thanks."

honeydew695:

"Queen May never knew that God wanted to disapprove the husband. God wanted to show the whole world who he is. Each time May wanted to stay private but God said "No; I want to make you Shine. The world must know You QUEEN MAY. I AM not done with you ". I really hope young women and daughters in Africa open their eyes and find strength. May she not carry the weight for granted. QUEEN MAY @mayyuledochie Thank you for holding up. WE SEE YOU. WE LOVE YOU. WE THANK YOU; QUEEN."

doreen_danso:

"When God fights those who fight against you, even you go cry for them."

sabiigirlfashion:

"Shey Yul go fit drink water drop cup today? "

mcleanchristine:

"Look at the hot girls crew! We love you gals. Omg you guy are giving us women’s strength and boldness to do things with our lives. Thank you guy for the energy that y’all poses. We love ❤️ you all."

May Edochie opens up about divorce drama

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had the opportunity to put Yul in prison, but she opted not to.

According to Due Process Advocate, she could have pursued a bigamy case against him, but she let go of the case.

It was said by DPA that she disagreed on the bigamy case because he was worried it could send the actor to jail.

Source: Legit.ng