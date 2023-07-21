Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has returned to dragging Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph a few hours after swearing to stop

Angela recently claimed that Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph had participated in lizard-eating rituals to achieve fame and money

She also accused them of being promiscuous with anything that has any form of private part; she also threatened to reveal other people who have joined them in such

Nollywood star Angela Okorie has continued to lay allegations against her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Eledu.

Legit.ng reported that the elegant actress made several reports on the two women, stating that they used to visit native doctors and break up married homes.

In a fresh update, Angela alleged that the two friends swallowed lizards to become more affluent and influential.

Not stopping there, she disclosed that they are ready to sleep with anything that has any form of private part.

However, the Legit crooner stated that she isn’t chasing clout with anyone’s "dead career". Rather, she is making their evil known.

Angela also threatened to divulge the identities of others who had joined them in participating in their evil acts.

"I can’t chase clout with people with dead careers. Rather, I am making them relevant.

"But people must see the evil they are doing, They have destroyed many homes with their dirty lifestyle.

"Have you asked yourself why they can’t reply me? Suddenly they’ve changed They know I am stating facts, evil people. DNA coming soon."

Angela Okorie’s latest revelation sparks reactions

Netizens have continued to be stunned by the actress’s disclosures about her colleagues, as many reacted differently.

See their comments below:

chizzy_ivory:

"The truth is nobody around your corner will ever trust you. Let this slide. If you don't know, it's reducing your worth. One love."

