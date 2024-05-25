Nigerian musician Harrysong sparked another conversation around his failed marriage

The former Five Star signee called out actress Destiny Etiko and her mother to adding his marital issues

He further made a case for his ex label mater KCee amid new allegations on the mother of his children

Nigerian musician Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has revealed plans to open up about his marriage to his estranged wife, Alexer, and former labelmate, KCee.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer had earlier listed all of his tracks from which Kcee has been collecting one hundred percent of the royalties, along with his popular hits like Reggae Blues, Baba for the Girls, Samankwe, and other top songs.

Taking it to Instagram, he said that KCee refused to pay him royalties, instead criticising and demeaning his family and claiming that his ink had run out.

He also vowed to disclose his wife's pity card games written by Destiny Etiko and her mother. According to him, it is time to expose all wickedness and lies.

Harrysong promised to share everything on his Instagram Live later.

"KCee refusing to pay me my royalties. Instead insulting and shaming my family, saying my ink don finish? Will be addressed Tomorrow plus all my Ex-wife's PLAN B pity card playing and clout chasing scripts, written by Destiny Etiko and her mother, with her mother's 6th husband setups. (It's time to expose all the evil and all the lies) on my Instagram Live tomorrow morning".

See his post below:

