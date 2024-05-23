A Nigerian mother has shared a video online showing the huge number of milk that her son consumed

In the hilarious video, the woman arranged the empty cans together and placed the little boy in front of them

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many reiterating how expensive it is to raise a child

A Nigerian mother recently had a photoshoot session to showcase her little son and his empty tins of milk.

A video showed the little boy standing with the numerous cans of milk which he consumed since he was born.

Mum displays son's empty cans of milk Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Little boy poses with empty cans

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the healthy-looking boy was seen clapping his hands while being filmed.

Behind him were lots of empty cans of expensive milk which were arranged creatively to take a triangular shape.

Reactions as mum displays empty milk cans

Nigerians who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences with babies and toddlers.

Kelvinity_ugwu said:

"Just look at the amount of processed food this kid has taken in just 1 year of his life and we think it is funny."

Thread9ja reacted:

"After when he grow up now the mother go make an forget the father wey spend all the money."

Queenstylistgh reacted:

"God I thank you for the life of my daughter, for giving my a consedirate baby girl. Six month my baby don dey drag Eba for my hand, if you give her baby food she no dey gree shop, naso I remember the tactics my mum thought me when I dey small on how to do ewedu with bonefree fish."

Ace_tlg said:

"Don’t let his cuteness deceive you into giving birth if you ain’t ready oOo!! Baby foods in a whole cost o my Brother!!E dey hungry me to give woman belle sha."

Wisdom__szn added:

"70 in total una dey try oh people were dey impotentt no know watin God do for am."

Oluwa_fizzyshow added:

"Your boy eat SMA till he got to this age and you want him to be strong or fight back when he’s friends bullying him. Dey play."

Teez_gram_art reacted:

"Una just dey waste money “mtchew” boy when done reach to dey chop banga and starch. Come dey shiet strong shitt."

Princess_nasa commented:

"Those shouting up and down about how to give birth dey fear them, this processed food must not be used, pap and breast milk was used to raise you and there are people in villages giving birth everyday, you must use SMA to raise your child. Cut your coat according to your size."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng