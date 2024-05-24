Enough has not been heard about the passing of the late Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope

In a recent report released by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the boat driver who conveyed the deceased and 10 others was not certified

The actor passed away on April 10 and NSIB sent investigators to the incident location on April 12

The report on the boat mishap that claimed the lives of Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, and three others has been released.

On Friday, May 24, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) released a report stating that the boat driver who conveyed the actor and others was not certified.

Recall that on April 10, Junior Pope, other actors, and crew on filmmaker Adanma Luke's production entered a boat across Anam River, Anambra state, to shoot a movie The Other Side Of Life.

However, the boat capsized resulting in the death of Junior Pope and three others. Meanwhile, the others survived.

The report was revealed in a press briefing by the Director General of NSIB, Alex Badeh, who said they learnt about the incident on social media.

Report on the boat mishap

While giving his report on the boat mishap, Badeh said:

“There was only one person on the wooden fishing canoe. This rowdiness in the boat distracted the driver, who was not looking out as required. The boat was on high speed and the crossing canoe was moving at a much slower speed. The only occupant of the canoe, on sighting the fast-approaching boat jumped into the river and escaped; The boat collided with the canoe at a high speed which resulted in the boat capsizing and all persons onboard were flung into Anam River.”

He added that the boat driver and seven others survived, though only one person was wearing a life jacket. In his words:

“Only one passenger on the outboard engine fibr boat was wearing a life jacket. The only passenger wearing a life jacket came with it and was not provided by the operator. The passenger wearing the life jacket was one of the survivors. The boat was fitted with an outboard engine. There was no manifest of passengers and persons onboard the boat. The rescue operation was not timely and there were no trained divers around to assist in the operation.”

Reactions trail boat mishap report

Netizens have reacted to the tragic incident that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and three others. See some of the comments below:

miss_stacey100:

"Who else thinks there’s more to this story of his death?"

@flipbit2021:

"How many of them are certified? Does certificate have any meaning in Nigeria?"

@charmingprincess_:

"He drowned, that's what killed him. I don't why you people are stretching this matter. If you want to arrest, Arrest the production team that didn't put safety measures in place and leave innocent people alone."

@iamclara_theo:

"Projected accident. Whether avoided or not, it have already been spiritual done cos that what controls the physical. To kill a great man, many souls goes down with him. RIP to the dead."

@chrisgivers:

"All vital sectors in Nigeria and negligence 5&6."

@kirianfrank:

"Make una close this case. They don bury the dead and may their souls keep resting in peace."

Nollywood hold candlelight procession for Junior Pope

