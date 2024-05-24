Nigerian billionaire heiress left many smiling from ear to ear following her momentous visit to United Kingdom

The philanthropist presented two wards on stage at a prominent UK event where she also met with King Charles and other world-renowned dignitaries

A photograph shared by her father, Femi Otedola, captured the artist in friendly conversation with the Monarch

Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is currently having one of the most striking experiences of her life following her official visit to the United Kingdom.

In a picture that has since left many agape at her global influence, the disc jockey was seen in an animated state with the renowned King Charles.

Picture trended as DJ Cuppy engaged King Charles in a conversation. Credit: @cuppymusic, @femiotedola, @king_charles_camilla

Cuppy, donning her favourite colour pink in an indigenous attire, with a peach gele, was spotted in a moment of enviable laughter with King Charles, who was also tickled by the moment.

Legit.ng previously reported that the British monarch King Charles III invited the philanthropist to a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of The King's Trust Awards 2024.

Cuppy is amongst a few asked to join the 2024 Prince's Trust Award winners at a very special reception with The King at Buckingham Palace.

The billionaire daughter, who happened to be an international ambassador of the project, presented two awards, "Global Young Achiever and Global Sustainability awards," during the event on May 21.

The award highlights the inspirational stories of young people, volunteers and those who support their wider communities".

Sharing the notable photograph, Cuppy dad, Femi Otedola, gushed over her. He wrote:

"Our @CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly Congratulations on your new role as a King's Trust International Ambassador … F.Ote"

See the picture of Cuppy and King Charles:

Picture of Cuppy and King Charles warm hearts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_metalord:

"This is so sweet and impressive ,am proud of her."

comrtochukwuonah:

"Good girl. Continue to walk in glory.. ur grandmother rosary will continue to be the source of ur success stories."

zenom_mari:

"See who unah day here day find husband for … she day there day live her best life I so love this girl."

chi_xtraa:

"Daughter of a great man doing great things and going greater places …that’s how it should be."

viera_manny:

"I like the fact that she wore African traditional attire. Not some sort of foreign attire."

sherryberries_gifts_etal:

"That’s why I’m hustling so hard so anywhere my name is mentioned, my kids won’t find it hard to fit in. Weldone sir."

lucir_queen:

"It’s not only about the connection, you can have it and be useless. Cuppy is just so hardworking regardless of the connection. Love it."

DJ Cuppy regrets engagement with ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that DJ Cuppy spoke about one of the major life lessons she learned last year.

Cuppy admitted that one of her biggest regrets from 2023 was not saying no to a fiancé she should have said no to.

Cuppy claimed she had one of her most difficult years in 2023 because she hadn’t learned to say no.

"I didn't say no to a fiancé I should've said no to. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I couldn't say no," she said.

