Nigerian singer and philanthropist DJ Cuppy left many in awe following her recent outing in the Uk

The singer was spotted in the presence of world-renowned dignitaries such as King Charles as she presented two awards for the event

Reports making the round alleged that the billionaire daughter had a brief moment with the Monarch as videos of her gorgeous appearance went viral

Nigerian singer and philanthropist Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, has turned heads on social media with glorious moments from her recent outing in the UK

.The disc jockey delivered a captivating stage presence during the Prince's Trust Awards hosted on Tuesday, May 21.

DJ Cuppy presents two awards at the Prince's Trust event UK.

The billionaire daughter, who happened to be an international ambassador of the project, looked lovely in a long peach embellished gown as she presented two awards, "Global Young Achiever and Global Sustainability awards", from a brightly lit podium that aided her beauty.

The show hosted in the UK highlights the inspirational stories of young people, volunteers and those who support their wider communities".

It was reported that DJ Cuppy had a brief moment with King Charles, among other top dignitaries present.

Sharing the beautiful moments she had on stage and at the event, the Afrobeats musician congratulated the two recipients of the award she presented.

"SO thrilled to present the Global Young Achiever and Global Sustainability awards at the #PrincesTrustAwards as an International Ambassador. It was an honour to present my fellow Nigerian Ridwan and future musical sensation Tyson with their awards. HUGE CONGRATS to them on their achievements!

"Oh, and also -thanks to Ant and Dec for the stage share lol #YouthCanDoIt."

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy's videos spur reactions online

Fans and followers of Cuppy expressed their admiration at the great heights she was attaining.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

DJ Cuppy gives lecture using her heartbreak

Florence Otedola spoke about the dissolution of her engagement with British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single. She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

