Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy is having an exotic treatment during her recent moments abroad

The artist graced a prominent UK awards events where she presented two notable awards and shared a brief time with King Charles

A recent update showed that the Monarch invited the billionaire daughter to his palace, igniting interesting reactions online

Nigerian disc jockey and philanthropist Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has been specially invited by British monarch King Charles III to a reception at Buckingham Palace in honour of The King's Trust Awards 2024.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer delivered a captivating stage presence during the Prince's Trust Awards hosted on Tuesday, May 21.

DJ Cuppy's Buckingham Palace's invite trended online.

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter, who happened to be an international ambassador of the project, looked lovely in a long peach-embellished gown as she presented two awards, "Global Young Achiever and Global Sustainability awards," from a brightly lit podium that enhanced her beauty.

She was also opportune to have brief moments with King Charles, among other top dignitaries present.

On Friday, May 24, the socialite uploaded a copy of an invitation from the Monarch for a lush event held in his royal abode.

Cuppy expressed her delight at the invitation and disclosed that she was heading to Buckingham Palace right away.

“I’m off to Buckingham Palace.”

The content of the glossy card reads:

"The Master of The King's Household is commanded by His Majesty to invite Ms Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola to a Reception to be given at Buckingham Palace by The King in celebration of The King's Trust Awards 2024."

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy's Buckingham invite sparks reactions:

@rutie_xx:

"Take me with you cuppy!"

@KelvinOnoja8:

"And you didn't tell babe! I just left there! It would be lovely to meet you there girl."

@BloomFoward:

"First of all, you’re doing great. I am proud of you, I know life is hard but keep going. I just want to remind you that time is very crucial. There’s time, and there’s also no time."

@Juotokpa:

"Be safe out there my love, The Lord will be with you always."

@ajibawealth_i:

As a man just make sure you pave way for your kids A child of nobody no fit get this kind of invite."

@Jaiyejejeomo:

"Decent girl steady winning.. let them baddies be focus on podcast."

DJ Cuppy gives lecture using her heartbreak

Florence Otedola spoke about the dissolution of her engagement with British boxer Ryan Taylor. During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

