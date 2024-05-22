Social media has been thrown into mourning as fashion entrepreneur Olarslim revealed that she lost her child at birth

The businesswoman and her husband waited for four years after they got married to have a child

Ola Folami's husband broke the heartbreaking news via his social media page, which his wife reposted and shared some of her pregnancy videos.

After waiting for four years, fashion entrepreneur Ola Folami and her husband lost their first child at birth.

The heart-shattering news was shared via their official Instagram pages on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The duo had waited for four years for a child but eventually lost their baby girl at birth.

After years of waiting, Olarslim lost her child at birth.

Source: Instagram

Olarslim give details of child loss

Ola took to her social media page to wish her late child a peaceful rest. She posted an image of a rainbow and an angel. In her caption, she revealed that the baby was named Oluwasemilore Nathania Folami.

She also added that her child died at 2:33 am on May 19, 2024. Nonetheless, she chose to give thanks to God.

See Olarslim's post here:

Ola's husband, Tobi Folami, also revealed that he had seen severe pain and challenges, but the last couple of days topped it. He noted that his wife had to go through surgery even after labour.

See Tobi's post here:

Nigerians react to Ola's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@7even_empire:

"May God strengthen you and your family in this trying time, he’ll restore double for your trouble."

@powedeawujo:

"His grace still carries you, His presence never left you and will never leave you. The comfort and peace of God will envelope you and your family this season. Psalms 34: 18 says “ lf your heart is broken, you'll find God right there; if you're kicked in the gut, he'll help you catch your breath. Please don't ever lose faith Ola, Semilore and your life is proof that your testimony is close. I love you my dear friend."

@bellaexplores:

"I pray God gives you the strength to get over this and give you restoration for all that surpasses our understanding."

@theaderonke:

"May God comfort you."

@ariyiikedimples:

"Omg! I’m lost for words, words can’t soothe the pain that you feel. I’m so sorry you’re going through this, I pray that God comforts you and your family. I pray He heals your family and His peace envelopes you through this difficult time. Sending you loads of hugs."

@savvymoneygirl:

"God will compensate you with more blessings."

@sisi_yemmie:

"Oh soooo sorry about this. May God give you both the strength to get over this."

@t_folami:

"God remains king. This has only made me love him twice as much!"

