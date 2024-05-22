A Nigerian studio designer, DettyStudio, publicly dragged popular Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na for allegedly begging him for discounts.

Recall that the reality TV star bragged about being a billionaire after she sold one of her late white husband’s properties

The young man, in his outburst, narrated all that went down between him and the lifestyle influencer as he advised against fake social media lives

A studio designer, identified as DettyStudio, has taken to social media to rebuke popular Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na Jones.

In an Instagram post, DettyStudio accused Ka3na Jones of requesting service discounts despite her recent wealth increase.

Legit.ng previously reported that the reality TV star bragged about being a billionaire a few days ago after she reportedly sold one of her late husband’s UK houses for $900m.

The mum of one had attached the photos of her business partners who helped her secure the sale of her UK house willed to her by her late husband.

The young creative accused Ka3na of lying about her financial situation and accused her of living a “fake life”.

According to the statement, the BBNaija star contacted him on Instagram via direct messaging (DM) to inquire about his photo editing services. He claimed that Katrina requested a massive 70% discount for photo editing.

DettyStudio further advised netizens not to be decided by stories people peddle on social media.

See his post below:

